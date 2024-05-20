People are being urged to take part in the consultation on Tregerddan Residential Care Home in Bow Street.
Fill out the consultation on Ceredigion County Council’s website or get a paper copy from Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Llandysul or New Quay libraries, or Lampeter’s well-being centre.
Mark Williams, Chair of The North Ceredigion Forum for Older People's Care said: “The loss of such a valued council-run care home as Tregerddan is hugely significant.
“Hafan y Waun is being offered as a solution to all issues relating to adult social care.
“We are told it could become a centre for EMI nursing, and it will become the home for Tregerddan residents. It cannot be all things to everyone and will have its own capacity issues.
“We cannot accept the salami slicing of more and more care beds at a time of growing need. Nor can we allow the continued erosion of our county-wide network of public sector care homes.
“We urge everyone to fill out the consultation which runs until 15 July.
“If people require paper copies advertised as being in libraries and they are not, please insist. We have had reports from Aberystwyth and Aberaeron last week that they were not available."