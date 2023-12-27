The Met Office has issued yellow weather warning for wind and rain across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and parts of Powys.
The warning for rain remains in force until midnight, with the wind warning in place until 3am tomorrow morning.
Heavy rain may disrupt travel and brings a risk of flooding.
A brief spell of very windy conditions is likely through Wednesday evening and night, bringing the chance of some disruption, the Met Office say.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.
Some short term loss of power and other services.
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris.