In 1985 the engine was repatriated to the UK by the IWM to become part of a display at the IWM Duxford. Although some initial refurbishment work took place following its return to the UK, serious restoration of the locomotive did not commence until after 2003, when it was placed on long term loan with the WHR, which owns and operates the Welsh Highland Heritage Railway in Porthmadog, and a major fundraising campaign then commenced.