Welsh language signs have been criticised at a new store in Gwynedd.
Presenter and journalist Mared Parry took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out the sign errors at Porthmadog's branch of B&M, which opened its doors to the public yesterday (Thursday, 18 January).
Mared said: "B&M just opened a branch in Porthmadog, and ballsed up the Welsh translations beyond belief. "This goes through how many levels of sign-off? Only for them to say “phonecall again soon” instead of please call again soon, and “nine is open” instead of now open?
B&M has taken over Porthmadog's former Wilko store site and reopened yesterday creating more than 35 new jobs for the town.
The store will support local charity Adferiad Recovery, which provides help and support for people with mental health, addiction, and co-occurring and complex needs, to maximise their personal potential, and achieve a better quality of life. The expert staff and volunteers apply a whole person approach to help people in all areas of their lives so they can live with dignity and as independently as possible. Adferiad prioritise the person and not the circumstances, putting the individual at the heart of everything they do.
In addition to having the honour of opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.
B&M has told the Cambrian News that they are sorry and working to change the signs.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We are aware of the error on the signage, and we’ve taken steps to have this removed and replaced immediately.
“We would like to apologise for any upset this may have caused.”