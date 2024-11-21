A Gwynedd pub has been praised for the state of its toilets, picking up a prize at the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.
The pub in Pwllheli has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets, and manager Jonathan Jarvis is delighted.
The pub in question is Pen Cob in Station Square. The JD Wetherspoon owned pub has been awarded a platinum grading by inspectors.
The aim of the awards is to highlight and improve the standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors have been busy making unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded in bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond categories, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Jonathan said: "We are delighted with the grading.
“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at Pen Cob have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
"The pub deserves its platinum award."
Service providers can gauge how their facilities compare with their competitors by entering into the annual Loo of the Year Awards, which provide an independent, cost-effective and valuable assessment of ‘away from home’ washroom provision.
Leading retailers, restaurant and pub chains, visitor attractions, holiday parks, shopping centres, local authorities, and importantly the cleaning and FM sector enter annually.