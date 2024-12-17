What is going on with the A487 between Corris and Minffordd, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor wants to know.
The MS is calling for a clear timetable of works to reopen the road in south Meirionnydd, which has been closed since 11December following a landslide caused by Storm Darragh.
The closure means a 25-mile diversion for what was a six-mile journey, causing significant disruption for local people, businesses, and north-south transport links.
Mr ap Gwynfor has already requested an urgent meeting with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA) to ascertain what steps are being taken to repair the damage and reopen the road, which serves as a vital commercial and transport corridor between north and south Wales.
He has also raised concerns about the signage being used to inform drivers of the road closure and diversion route, particularly the signage at the Cross Foxes pub which wrongly suggests the B4405 to Tywyn is also closed.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “It is now almost a week since a six-mile stretch of the busy A487 between Minffordd and Corris was closed following a landslide, leading to a twenty-five-mile diversion through Mallwyd and Dinas Mawddwy.
“The A487 serves as a critical north-south arterial link, heavily used by heavy goods vehicles and business traffic.
“The closure of the road between Minffordd and Corris Uchaf is having a substantial impact on my constituents in south Meirionnydd, with many reliant on the road to access GP services and schools in Machynlleth for example.”
“The road is also a key route for Mansel Davies who deliver milk from southwest Wales to Caernarfon Creamery at Y Ffor. It is therefore imperative that work to reopen the road progresses at pace.
“I am very concerned at the lack of information being provided to local people and elected representatives. We need a clear indication of when NMWTRA envisage the road reopening and what other mitigation measures are being deployed.
“The lack of clarity is causing significant frustration and uncertainty. It is only fair that those impacted by the road closure are provided with timely and clear information of what is happening, both in terms of short-term action and long-term planning.
“I would also ask that clearer and proper signage is used to inform road users of the specific route closure and that these signs are safely placed in the most appropriate locations.”
NMWTRA directed the Cambrian News to the Welsh Government for a comment, and we wait to hear when the road will reopen.