When and where: A guide to official firework displays in mid and north Wales
WITH Bonfire night taking place this weekend, we have compiled a roundup of the official events taking place around the region.
Aberystwyth
Aberystwyth Roundtable will host the town’s annual firework display on Saturday, 5 November at Aberystwyth Rugby Club.
All proceeds received from this charity event will stay local to Aberystwyth and the surrounding area.
Gates will open at 5pm for families to enjoy the stalls offering food, drink and more (to be announced) with the Fireworks Display starting from 7:30pm.
This is a non for profit charity event, so if you are watching from outside of the venue organisers say a donation would be greatly appreciated
Those attending will have to buy tickets in advance by visiting:
Adults £6 with 50p booking fee; children £3 with 30p booking fee or general admission for a family of two adults and up to three children costing £15 plus £1 booking fee.
Llanilar
A display has been organised by the Llanilar Millennium Committee down the station yard in the village (near the lake) at 6.30pm on Saturday, 5 November.
A pig roast will also be held on the evening. Tickets are for sale at Llanilar shop, Ystwyth Garage or from committee members. Tickets £5 in advance or £6 on the night for adults and £2.50 in advance or £3 on the night for children.
Bow Street
Bow Street Football Club will be holding their annual fireworks display on Monday, 7 November at 6pm.
Entrance paid on the gate.
New Quay
New Quay held its annual firework display last weekend, which drew a large crowd to gaze above the iconic harbour.
“It’s absolutely brilliant to have this event back and for it to be so well attended. People do come from far and wide to see the display. It can be seen for miles up the coast, it really is quite special.” said Ian Richardson.
Donations can still be given to Working4NewQuay Group through collection pots around the village or PayPal [email protected],
Lampeter
A bonfire and firework display will take place at Gwili Jones and Sons Tractors, behind the town’s rugby club on Saturday, 5 November at 7pm.
Adults, £3; Children, £2 and students £2.50.
Pontsian
A display will be held at Neuadd D.H Evans, Pontsian, on Monday, 7 November at 7pm.
Adults £5, children, £2.
Machynlleth
The annual lantern parade and firework display returns on Saturday, 5 November.
The procession of lanterns through the town will start at 6.30pm with the firework display started at around 7.30pm.
Adults £6.00 (£6.56 incl. fees); children £3 (£3.38 including fees) and a family ticket £18 (£19.10 including fees).
Aberdyfi
The annual display and bonfire will take place at Aberdyfi fire station on Sunday, 6 November from 6.30pm, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.
Barmouth
The Barmouth community bonfire and firework display will take place on Saturday, 5 November on the town’s beach.
There will be music played from 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at roughly 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm. This is a free event, but collection buckets will be passed around during the evening.
Blaenau Ffestiniog
A free display will be held at Bro Ffestiniog Rugby Club on Saturday, 5 November, with live music and stands.
The event begins at 4.30pm with fireworks set to begin between 6.30pm and 7pm.
Penrhyndeudraeth
Penrhyn FC will host a fireworks display on Friday, 4 November.
Entry is free with the event due to start at 6pm.
Criccieth
Dylan’s Restaurant will host a fireworks night on Friday, 4 November from 6pm.
Food, drink and childrens activities have also been organised, with donations welcomed on the evening to ensure the event takes place in future.
Is your local community holding a bonfire event. Email [email protected] with details and we will add you to the list.
