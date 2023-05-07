Letter to the Editor: May I refer to the letter of Roger Louvet (Teary-eyed over the effects of climate change, Cambrian News, 19 April).
In his letter he indicates his intention to join the demonstration by Extinction Rebellion in London.
As China is the greatest polluter in the world, by a very long way — the UK doesn’t make the top ten — why doesn’t he and the thousands gathered vent their fury over there, not here?I look forward to being enlightened
.Ifor Lloyd, Pennant
Editor’s note: Why? Tiananmen Square, 1989 might be one good reason...