Aberaeron WI has donated funds to its chosen charity for this year, Aberaeron Swimming Pool.
The pool has received a handsome and very welcome cheque for £450, which was presented to pool committee chair John Gwynne Hughes and pool manager Martine Brandford by Aberaeron WI president Elenor Evans and secretary Lynne Williams.
This money was raised on the WI's jewellery stall and raffle at this year’s August Bank Holiday Carnival.
Like all charities the pool is in dire need of funds as costs rise, especially the cost of heating in their case.
