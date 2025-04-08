A wildfire on 6 April, temporarily closed the A496.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1.43pm to attend the fire in the Tanygrisiau area.
Firefighters from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Harlech, Porthmadog and Pwllheli attended the incident, thought to have been caused by a controlled burn out of control.
The fire was brought under control by 6.50pm that day.
“We would like to remind landowners that the heather and grass burning with a Burn Plan ended on 15 March (31 March in upland areas) and encourage the public to heed our appeals to be #WildfireWise as we move into the warmer months,” a fire spokesperson said. More information can be found at https://www.northwalesfire.gov.wales/keeping-you-safe/wildfire-wise/