A woman has died following a crash in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Shortly before 10.20am on Tuesday, 13 August, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A487 Tan-y-Bwlch area, Maentwrog involving a Fiat Abarth and a HGV.
The driver of the Fiat, who was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries, died on Friday, 30 August.
She was in her 60s.
The coroner has been informed.
Detective Sergeant Katie Davies of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“I am requesting anybody who witnessed the collision and who is yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A487 prior to the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.
“I would like to thank all those who have already made contact with us.”
Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website (https://orlo.uk/oiwk9) or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000703890.
Police said a dog in the car was injured but has now made a full recovery.