A woman has been rescued after falling off a mountain bike at Coed y Brenin.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team (SSSART) members were “just putting the finishing touches” in place for race day when the call came through.
They call to help came through at 11.18am on Saturday, 12 April.
The team was sent to Coed y Brenin to assist the woman, “who was in a lot of pain, uneasy standing up and had sustained an elbow injury,” a team spokesperson said.
“Luckily, she was on a forestry track and team members were able to get to her quickly and transport her down to the car park where she was seen by the casualty carer.
“Her arm was stabilised and [she] was given pain relief. Then the family drove her to hospital for further treatment.
The team received another call on Monday, 14 April.
The call came through at 2.17pm to assist a person who was out walking alone on Robell Fawr.
“Luckily, they were not injured, but had lost their way, stuck in poor weather and rather scared about making they’re way down,” the spokesperson added.
“They had started to descend on the east side, had lost the path and were on challenging steep ground.
“A small team was sent to the casualty, were they given extra layers, and was confidence roped down safely.
“They walked down and the team made sure that they were safely back to their vehicle.
“How lucky are we not to be called out on race day!? Thank goodness!”
The North Wales SSSART Trawsfynydd Multi Terrain 8 Miler took place on Sunday, 13 April.
The first runner home was Steffan Sayer with a time of 50:47.
Commenting after it, SSSART thanked all the runners, locals and volunteers for their support.