Gwynedd Council has a female leader, and deputy leader for the first time.
Its first female leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys, announced her new Cabinet on Friday, including Cllr Menna Trenholme as Deputy Leader.
“I am very proud to announce the members of my new Cabinet, Cllr Jeffreys said.
“The team includes a combination of experienced councillors and new talents representing a range of diverse backgrounds.
"As we move into the second half of this decade, and face the challenges that are on the horizon, I am confident my new team will be ready to ensure Cyngor Gwynedd continues to strive for the people and communities of the county.
"Cllr Trenholme has already shown her ability as a Cabinet member for the council's Corporate Services over recent years, and this step up to Deputy Leader is a natural progression. It is also a point of great pride for me that this is the first time that the two most senior posts on the Cabinet will be held by women.
Cllr Jeffreys added: "As I confirm the details of the new Cabinet, I wish to extend my thanks to the previous leader Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn and to councillors Dafydd Meurig, Beca Brown, Berwyn Parry Jones and Elin Walker Jones for their work and commitment over the years. I know they will continue to make a valuable and constructive contribution to the council's work."
Joining Cllr Jeffreys as Leader and Cllr Trenholme as Deputy and Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families are Cllr Craig ab Iago, (Environment), Cllr Medwyn Hughes (Economy and Community), Cllr Dewi Jones (Education), Cllr Huw Wyn Jones (Finance),
Cllr June Jones (Highways, Engineering and Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy), Cllr Dilwyn Morgan (Adults, Health and Well-being), Cllr Llio Elenid Owen (Corporate Services and Legal), Cllr Paul Rowlinson (Housing and Property).