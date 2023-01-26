WOMEN in Barmouth are being asked to take part in a march.
Barmouth Women’s Institute (WI) is inviting women to join them on a march to end violence against women on Saturday, 4 March at 1pm.
The march will set off from the Dragon Theatre.
The event has been organised to mark International Women’s Day and the National WI is asking for one million women to rise and take part in the march.
“In 2021, one and a half million cases of domestic violence were reported officially and 173 deaths. This is truly shocking, we should all stand up and do our bit to help protest against this situation if we can,” said Ros Grant, Barmouth WI’s new PR officer.
“We are asking women and girls to join us as we walk up and down the high street in Barmouth and along by the harbour from 1pm until 2pm on 4 March.
“Bring posters, flags, wear red if you can and make a noise with homemade drums and maracas’ made from recycled biscuit tins and plastic bottles.
“We would ask everyone who cares about this issue to feel free to join us in marching in support.”
For more information on the National campaign, visit www.thewi.org.uk, email [email protected], or to speak to Ros; call 07773 470384.