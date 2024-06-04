Work on Aberystwyth’s south promenade that will see scores of parking spaces lost will begin in the autumn.
Ceredigion County Council gave the green light to the plan despite the scheme receiving 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
The council will introduce parking restrictions in and around south promenade that will see new waiting times introduced in some areas, with double yellow lines replacing parking spaces along a vast stretch of the seafront from the Old College to South Beach.
The move is part of the council’s ‘active travel’ priorities and will create space for a two way system around the castle end of the promenade and create extra space for cyclists and pedestrians.
It will be paid for out of the Levelling Up Funding grant award of £10.8M given to the council in 2021, with £4.8m of that cash set aside “to be used to fund active travel connectivity improvements between the Castle, the Old College, and the Harbour area.”
The rest of the cash will be used on developing Aberystwyth University’s Old College project, with the two schemes combining to “realise a significant investment in cultural, heritage, and wellbeing infrastructure” in Aberystwyth, Cabinet Member Cllr Clive Davies said.
The council said that work on the promenade project will now begin in autumn.
Ceredigion County Council said: “Improvements will be made to the existing pedestrian and cycling assets along the south Prom, around the old harbour, and onwards to Riverside Terrace.
“This development will offer more opportunities for residents and visitors alike to benefit from active travel in the form of safer off-road cycling and walking routes.
“Upgrades will also be made to pavements and road surfaces in King Street with improved access to the rear of Old College and the Castle grounds.
“New lighting along the whole length of the Promenade will enable better use of this facility all year round.
“A number of the streetlights on the Prom have reached the end of their operational life.
“For safety reasons, temporary lighting replacements will be installed shortly which will be followed up with more appropriate permanent fixtures when the work on the Prom commences this autumn.
“These developments will further enhance the Promenade as an asset for local people and visitors alike to enjoy and put the town on the map by having an accessible and sustainable draw to the town.”
Cllr Davies said: “As a council, we wish to deliver successful schemes for all the funding that we worked hard to secure to boost our economy and opportunities.
“We are completely committed to doing what we can to realise a significant investment in cultural, heritage, and wellbeing infrastructure across the whole county – and this scheme in Aberystwyth is a huge priority for us to deliver.
Ceredigion County Council added that it will “continue to engage closely with the town and its residents as these exciting plans to revitalise the town develops.”
The Old College project is due to be completed by December 2025.