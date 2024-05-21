North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) want people to take part in a consultation.
Fire services strive to continually and sustainably reduce risk and enhance the safety of citizens and communities. A Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) aims to identify risks facing the community and describes how the fire authorities will manage those risks, and continue to prevent and respond to fires and other emergencies.
NWFRS is running a public consultation on their plan, and you can tell them what you think by completing their questionnaire after reading their proposals.
Details of our consultation can be found at https://shorturl.at/2NVRM.
Once feedback has been considered and the final draft approved, the CRMP will cover the financial years between 2024 and 2029.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The CRMP 2024-2029 is our long-term plan to help us deliver an effective and efficient Service. It will be monitored and reviewed annually against an updated Hazard Assessment to ensure each principle and the associated objectives remain fit for purpose, are on schedule for delivery and align with the Service priorities at the time.”
Inviting people participate, Anthony Jones, Head of Planning, Performance and Transformation for NWFRS said: “Your input matters.”