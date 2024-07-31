Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Consult with a legal professional before going ahead with any unconventional business or financial plans. If you have a genuine desire to help people in need or who are facing difficulties, make enquiries about places to volunteer near you.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Decluttering your home will boost your sense of control. Achieving goals will be easier once you know where everything is. Sell or donate items you no longer use and thoroughly clean your living space. If the task seems too daunting, think about hiring a cleaning service.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Little annoyances like misplaced computer files, travel hiccups, or missed appointments can be frustrating. At least this frustration won't linger for long. A strange premonition that makes such a big impression it sticks in your mind could actually come true.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You could find yourself thinking a lot about finances. Think about taking on an extra job to improve your financial stability. Remember to prioritise your overall well-being by focusing on health, work, diet and relationships.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
People in power will come up with the cash to pay for some much-needed changes. Have you been thinking about launching your own business? This can be possible if you can find a silent partner.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
If it feels like you’re stuck in a rut, organise a few get-togethers to widen your social circle. Volunteering for a charity is another way to keep depression at bay. Getting involved in a group project will enhance your confidence and creativity, moving you closer towards a special achievement.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Watching a disagreement escalate can make a small issue seem larger. As emotions intensify, a minor problem is magnified. Remind everyone to stay calm and keep things in perspective.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Taking a proactive stance towards work and money matters will pay dividends. This is a great time to highlight your accomplishments. Your ability to make a good impression on important people can lead to positive outcomes.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A financial, relationship or business issue weighs heavily on your mind. Resolving this matter promptly will bring you a sense of relief. What isn’t helping is the way a friend or colleague keeps changing their mind about decisions already made.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You’re aware that going into your shell is preventing you from making progress. Wondering what other people think of you stops your momentum. What’s important is that you are happy with your choices and decisions.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Investing in a new hobby will not be regretted and this could bring rewards further down the line. Your productivity increases as you become more interested in a challenging assignment.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
It will be surprisingly easy to convince others to support your ideas for new home purchases. You might wonder why a housemate is being so cooperative. Don’t question their behaviour too much.