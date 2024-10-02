Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Distractions can cause you to lose focus so it’s important to force yourself to keep your mind on what you are doing as the week begins. You might even have the chance to help a coworker avoid making what could have been an embarrassing mistake.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re uncertain about where you stand with some people. A relative has been behaving strangely towards you but when a situation crops up where you need their support they will prove they really do care.
Gemini (May22/June21)
News from a distance will be disturbing and for a short while this will make you uncertain and unsettled. Talk this through with someone you can trust. They will do a little delving and provide you with the correct information. This will help ease your mind.
Cancer (June22/July23)
If it’s not you who is feeling all at sea, someone close is confused and will be seeking your guidance. You’re going to have to make some tough decisions based on new information coming your way. Stay strong and patient even when other people are being vague and unhelpful.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
The kindness and understanding you’ve shown someone recently will be repaid. Friendships will flourish and romance grows stronger as you are given a clear indication of your partner’s true feelings for you.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You feel inundated with the thoughts, views and opinions of those around you. So, as the week begins you will want to take some time for yourself to see the world from a more personal perspective. What you observe will inspire you to make some important changes.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
With you feeling so positive along with the optimistic spirit around you, this is an ideal time to get new projects off the ground. If anything needs to be discussed in detail, then do it now. Get everyone to share their thoughts and ideas while there is so much creativity and cooperation in the air.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Agreeing to help out a friend as the week begins could end up causing you more trouble than it’s worth. It would be better to avoid taking on so much that this could leave you feeling overwhelmed. If someone asks for your assistance or opinion, leave well alone.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Everything is moving at a rapid pace. In such a whirlwind of activities you won’t be able to keep up with it all but don’t worry, you won’t miss out on the most exciting events. Some fascinating and dynamic people are coming into your life.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your top priority as the week begins will be taking care of your home and family. That’s why you aren’t inclined to accept social invitations even though you know a friend feels as if you are neglecting them. Instead, you will find contentment through some meaningful conversations with loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Someone in your household will have some ambitious plans for a home improvement project. You will like their ideas and you’re curious about how they can be made to work. Some seem unrealistic.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Steer clear of getting too caught up in other people’s problems and in particular, financial ones. If you’re going through financial struggles of your own, you aren’t in a position to lend out any money.