Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Because you have worked out your tactics, you will do well in a competitive event. Even so, next time you intend to do even better. Think before you speak when you are spending time with sensitive friends.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It seems like chaos is all around you now and this makes you uncomfortable. Your best approach would be to try and adapt to these changes rather than resist them. It’s important not to hold on too tightly to things or people that are meant to change or leave your life.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Don’t give in to the temptation of trying something different just because a friend or neighbour suggests it. New ideas may not work out well and new routines are likely to bring chaos instead of order. Travelling will just become a series of delays and mix-ups.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Strange things are happening and this will bring about a degree of unease. You may need to approach some things with a sense of acceptance as there is little you can do to change what is going on.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Someone in the family will ask for a loan and this isn’t the first time you have given them money. This time, you should not give in too quickly. They are starting to assume your generosity is a given and this is becoming too much of a habit.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
After a couple of difficult days at the start of the week along with a lot of frustration, all you will be craving is some peace and tranquillity. To achieve that, think about escaping to a favourite, quiet haunt.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
An incident at the start of the week could tempt you to fib a little with your partner. Think twice before telling white lies as someone will unintentionally expose your secret. To be on the safe side, be honest right from the beginning.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
If a partner or someone who is equally as important tries to interfere in plans you are making, it might be worth taking their opinions into consideration. Your stubbornness in the past has limited your ability to see things from different viewpoints and maybe it is time to revise your choices.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Going on a trip to escape your everyday routine may not give you the refreshing break you had anticipated. Your dream of enjoying a carefree few days will quickly turn into disappointment when car troubles and other frustrating mishaps will take up a lot of your time.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
If you aren’t feeling at your best as the week begins it would be foolish to pretend you’re perfectly fine. Once people realise they’re expecting too much from you, they will quickly adjust their expectations.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Suddenly you will realise the month is almost at an end and there is still so much you have to do. Friends and colleagues will be impressed by how eager you are to get on with your work. Your enthusiasm will be infectious and you’ll have plenty of support when it is needed.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
For a number of reasons there are limitations on what you can or cannot do. You might find yourself responsible for taking care of an elderly or sick relative, young children or having to stand in for an absent colleague.