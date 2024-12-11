Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You might be satisfied sticking to familiar places as the year ends but the reverse could be true as 2025 begins. You could find yourself eager to share time with others who share your interests so think about planning something with this in mind.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
As we get closer to the New Year, try to adopt a positive and more adventurous approach to life. You long for more excitement and it would be a shame to let that go to waste by sticking to the same old routine.
Gemini (May22/June21)
An urge to explore and seek out new experiences is growing stronger. Someone close may need to be persuaded to see things from your perspective. You can understand why they are feeling more cautious and practical but finding a middle ground is essential.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You will be keen to tackle outstanding chores that got pushed aside over Christmas or to wrap up any unfinished business at work. With these out of the way you will be able to unwind and end the year without that nagging feeling of having work left incomplete.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
It will feel good to spend time with someone who is practical and down-to-earth after being surrounded by people who were all talk and no action. Don’t be surprised if you spend hours deep in conversations about how to improve the world.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Someone whose company you always enjoy who wasn’t able to join you in your Christmas celebrations will be reaching out to let you know they will be visiting you soon. Even better, they could show up at your door unexpectedly.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
The time between Christmas and the New Year is perfect for short trips or getaways, visiting family, friends and neighbours and entertaining. It will be mixing with others that brings plenty of joy your way.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A wonderful warmth wraps around you and your family, filling your days with sharing and caring and lively conversations. This will make for a New Year that you will cherish. There is no need to feel guilty about setting aside any chores for a little while longer.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
New agreements and financial arrangements will be made. Even so, be cautious as there are unseen influences at play that could affect your decisions. You might sense some tension around you. Someone is on edge, irritable and quick to react.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A delightful feeling of freedom washes over you as you let go of limiting thoughts and obligations. Starting off on new paths often requires leaving behind past commitments. This will bring a touch of sadness to your farewells.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
If a partnership has got a little intense, this could be the ideal time to create some space between you. There’s no need for concern as any differences between you will resolve themselves if you give each other some breathing room.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
If you’re about to enter into a binding agreement related to joint finances, seeking a second opinion would be a good idea. That said, your ideas for reorganising the household budget will be on the right track and this could lead to some great financial gains.