CEREDIGION Youth Council held a successful question and answer session in the Ceredigion County Council Chamber in Aberaeron - the sixth year the event has been held.
The event on 14 July was an opportunity for Ceredigion Youth Council to ask questions regarding issues which affect young people, to a panel of influential decision makers.
The panel members were Ben Lake MP; Barry Rees, Corporate Director at Ceredigion County Council; Sara Jermin, Head of Communications and Performance, Children’s Commissioner for Wales Office and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council.
As a result of the youth ballot ‘Rhoi dy Farn Ceredigion’ held in March 2023, where over 2,100 local young people voted on issues that matter most to them, a series of questions were prepared and presented to the panel by members of Ceredigion Youth Council which focused on topics including transport, the cost of living crisis, education and employability.
Ifan Meredith, Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council, said: “This successful event has been a key opportunity for young people across Ceredigion to share their opinion on current issues.
“It was a privilege to chair this event where a variety of responses were received from the panel. I hope that the panellists will continue to consult and consider the views of young people in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Davies said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of the panel to discuss important themes affecting young people in our county. The standard and maturity of the discussion was exceptional, which is very encouraging for the future of Ceredigion. The Cabinet and myself included look forward to discussing these themes.”