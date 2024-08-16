Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul staff are “extremely proud” of the success of their pupils in their A and AS levels this year.
Headteacher Gareth Evans said: “The results are testament of our pupils' outstanding dedication, perseverance and commitment to their studies.
“I would like to extend my thanks to all the staff who worked tirelessly to prepare the pupils and who offered support and guidance for them to be able to succeed.
“A high percentage of pupils will go on to study a wide range of courses including veterinary studies, medicine, law, tourism and architecture at University. Others will continue to learn through apprenticeships whilst others move into the world of work.
“All the staff and governors wish everyone the very best on their next steps. We are very proud of all of you!”