Following success in the regional competition Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's young team represented Meirionnydd in the Urdd's annual National Competition in Aberystwyth.
The standard of competition is always high and the challenge of competing against the best of Wales is always an exciting prospect.
The Year 3&4 Tag Rugby team were eager to get going, while playing in their new and impressive kit. It was a pleasure to see this young team competing and they certainly excelled on the field!
Their performances were excellent and clearly grew in confidence each game, winning three-out-of-four games in the group, with Efan and Tomi excelling by scoring numerous tries.
They won the quarter final against Ysgol y Wern, Gwent, 25-15.
They lost the semi final against Ysgol Lon Las, Swansea. Both teams played superbly. The game was decided in the last five seconds with Lon Las scoring a try, resulting in Godre'r Berwyn narrowly losing 30-25.
Despite this it was a special achievement for the team to reach the semi final of a National competition and an incredible success to be crowned third throughout Wales. Fantastic!
Special mention to the school's Year 5&6 Girls Tag Rugby team who also competed in the competition.
They reached the quarter finals against Tywyn Primary School. It ended in a 15-15 tie and went to Golden Try, which Tywyn scored.
Tywyn had only conceded two tries in the competition before the game. Congratulation to them for going on to win the competition. High praise to our talented squad who did brilliantly to be crowned fifth throughout Wales.