A timely reminder of nuclear dangers

Editor,

Back in November, you graciously printed a letter submitted by myself about the concerns I have about nuclear energy and its involvement in the United Kingdom’s net zero energy policy. That letter ended with the following: I haven’t even touched on the terrorist threat. Nuclear safe? Not in the slightest! Our young people are watching politicians at COP 26 this week and next week. They won’t thank us for leaving them with a dangerous legacy.

On 24th February 24th 2022, the Russian Federation conducted an invasion on the nation of Ukraine and during that invasion they had the stupidity, gall (call it what you will) to attack the largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, at Zaporizhzhia. An action that made the whole world sit up and tremble. And I might even go so far as to mention that their act of cutting off the electricity to the plant at Chernobyl could potentially lead to catastrophic levels of nuclear radiation leaking out (leading the Ukrainian President to declare that such an event would make Europe inhospitable).

Those who argue that Russian oil and gas imports to the UK should be replaced by nuclear power in the UK need to think again. Nobody knows what kind of leaders there will be in the future. Putin surely won’t be the last despot to rule on this planet. The only way to protect future generations is by NOT building nuclear power stations in the first place.

Don’t get me started on the suggestion that nuclear power stations do not pollute! If it does not cause any pollution, why will the land around Trawsfynydd, not be back to how it was before the nuclear power station was built, until 2083 — another 61 years from now — and 118 years after it started operations.