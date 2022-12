And when current business instinct is for opening hours to be reducing, not increasing, I fear a few extra hours on a few Fridays before Christmas will not be enough to give hope to struggling traders currently considering the future. Especially when extending hours induce additional overheads in staffing and energy costs. When you may already have noticed that many independent shops, bars, and restaurants are colder this winter. When for many proprietors, heating and remaining solvent are entirely incompatible. When the one way to embolden local entrepreneurs and artisans is to make trading viable throughout the year, an occasional flurry of festive footfall isn’t going to do it.