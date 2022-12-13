It was about this time of year, back in 2014, having launched a little bar and restaurant in Aberystwyth, before understanding how our weird town works, that I was anticipating my first festive season. For it was, and still is, taken for granted that UK hospitality and retail businesses can earn over 20 per cent of their annual revenue during the Christmas period. Imagine my horror discovering a significant number of local restaurateurs and hoteliers consider it economically shrewd to shut their doors for a less-than-jolly few weeks – that Christmas in Aber is nothing like the golden goose it is elsewhere.