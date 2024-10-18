As I read Rory Carol’s ‘Killing Thatcher’, a remarkable book that tells the story of just how close the IRA came to killing the ‘Iron Lady’ in 1984, I was reminded of some encouraging words found in Psalm 139:
‘Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed’.
Now that’s a remarkable statement of faith. It tells us that King David was convinced God knew him so well that He was even aware of the day he would die. Few of us know when that will happen of course, but sadly, some have to come to terms with ‘a terminal diagnosis.’ And this can obviously have a devastating impact both on the person concerned and on their loved ones, which is why they need our prayers.
I had not heard of Adam Evans Thomas until a friend suggested recently that I take a look at the charity that is named after him. I wish I had because his story is nothing short of inspirational.
Pembrokeshire born Adam was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia and devoted the last ten years of his life to raising the awareness for blood and bone marrow donors in the treatment of all cancers. Before he died he raised £45,000 to test more than 3,000 blood donors from Pembrokeshire, and together with the help of others obtained financial support from the government.
Adam set about raising funds for the two hospitals that showed him loving care too, with the result that a new Cancer Care Day unit was opened in Withybush Hospital Haverfordwest and The Heath Hospital in Cardiff has a high dependency room funded by Adam's Bucketful of Hope Appeal.
Sadly, Adam passed away in 2004 aged 35 but his family and friends continue to fundraise in his name. They are committed to fighting cancer and caring for those afflicted by this deadly disease through Adam’s Bucketful Of Hope Cancer Support Centre in Haverfordwest which seeks to arm its ‘Buckateers’ with the ammunition and weapons they need to fight cancer i.e. comradeship, warmth, laughter, support, tea, cakes, gossip, care and love!
As I have reflected on all Adam said and did, I have been reminded of something I mentioned in an earlier ‘Good Word’. It would appear that if Mrs Thatcher had been in the bathroom some two minutes longer she would have been cut to ribbons perhaps fatally. Fortunately for her she didn’t.
In the aftermath of the explosion her husband Dennis gave her a watch with a note that reminded her that every minute is precious. I don’t know if that attempted assassination focused her mind or not, but it is obvious to me that Adam’s diagnosis clearly focused his because of the way he used the remaining time he had to help others, and is still helping others, even though he is no longer with us.
The Book of Genesis tells us that following the creation of ‘the first Adam’ the world could be described as ‘very good’. It seems to me that even though he died twenty years ago Adam Evans Thomas continues to have a ‘very good’ impact on the world today, and it makes me wonder just how much better it would be if we all followed his example.