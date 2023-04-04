The Easter break is once more upon us, and with schoolchildren out of class for two weeks, it’s a reminder now of the summer holidays that are but weeks away.
The plethora of public holidays in May, between the regular dates and new ones for the coronation of King Charles III, are a reminder to all who live here of just how important tourism and the revenue it generates, is for our local economy.
But the influx of tourists also serves as a reminder in the strain placed in the busy summer months upon our fragile public services — underfunded and underserved by cuts to budgets and years of austerity imposed downwards from Westminster.
Here in Wales, plans to introduce a new and hotly debated ‘tourism tax’ in Wales have moved a step closer, with a bill set to be but before the Senedd.
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government confirmed plans for a visitor levy in Wales are proceeding and legislation enabling local authorities to introduce a levy in their areas will be put to the Senedd within this government term.
The levy will be a charge paid by people staying in commercially-let overnight visitor accommodation.
An associated survey found that two thirds of people in Wales who reported that they live in areas that had a lot of tourism back the introduction of a visitor levy.
Every local authority in Wales will have the power to decide whether to introduce the levy, and the funds raised will be used to benefit local areas.
This new taxing power certainly seems to be a welcome measure given that our councils are struggling to make ends meet or to continue with the same level of service as before.
But with taxing power comes responsibility too — and our local authorities need to clearly demonstrate that they have the fiscal maturity to handle public monies in a fit manner.
Given some of the behaviours from our councils recently, that necessary level of fiscal responsibility seems sadly lacking. We would hate to see new revenue streams wasted on empty council buildings, staff and councillors’ salaries, or on consultants’ fees.
No, the monies should be used to better us all who live here year round, and create sustainable tourism initiatives.