For the record, my interactions with the police have all been very positive. This isn’t always crime related. I have witnessed a couple of local incidents with young police officers essentially providing a mental health crisis service. It’s not even their field, but they take responsibility and prevent tragedy. Their professionalism on both occasions was truly exemplary. And for what it’s worth, on the two occasions I have met the PCC he seems like a decent hard working person who is trying to do his best; my only worry would be that with his office in police HQ, he may be a bit too close to the Chief Constable to really fulfil his role.