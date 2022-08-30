A different track challenge for Aberystwyth runners as Balázs heads to Italy
The unique Race the Train event in Tywyn returned recently – an event that is a must for multi-terrain runners. As the name suggests the aim is to run alongside and beat the train on the Talyllyn railway line, with supporters cheering the runners on as they travel on the beautifully scenic railway journey.
There are various courses and all use a mixture of public roads, lanes, unmetalled roads, tracks, agricultural land, and rough grazing pastures.
Four Aberystwth Athletic Club members took on the the 14 mile Rotary Challenge with Llyr ab Einion leading them home in a time of 1:47:47. Ian Brandreth completed the course in 2:23:35, Clare Lancaster, 2:46:08 and Bethan Jones finishing in 2:50:56.
In the 6.2 mile Quarry Challenge John Evans finished in 1:05:40 while Sue Lewis completed the 5 mile Dolgoch challenge in 1:12:27.
According to Ian Brandreth it is quite a unique race. He said: “The terrain itself is quite challenging but what makes it intriguing is that you are chasing the train all the time.
“Passengers on the train, as well as enjoying the breathtaking scenery, also shout encouragement from their comfy seats while we runners struggle in the route – but it’s a great atmosphere in a fantastic location.”
Over the border in England and there was a strong performance by Aber AC athletes who train under the Vorsprung Project at the ultra competitive Mid Cheshire 5K, which this time incorporated the English Championships.
Janos Vranek continued with his excellent streak and secured a new PB of 14:46, finishing 15th overall out of a field of over 850 runners. Edd Land finished in a new PB time of 16:34 with Rhys Jeremiah not far behind, again in a PB time of 17:39. Shelley Childs completed the Aber quartet in a time of 18:25.
Edd Land said: “These races are held twice a year and following on from Janos and myself taking part in the spring edition, four of us ventured northwards for the summer edition to pit ourselves against some of the very best athletes over this distance.
“A very hot and humid summer’s evening made for a tough race with sweat a plenty! But it was great to see Aber AC on the roster.”
Moving further afield and intrepid running traveller Balázs Pinter recently took on his biggest challenge so far and one, by his own admission, which he has been preparing for over the last four years.
It is a race that begins in Courmayeur, Italy at midnight and competitors have 44 hours to complete 145 kilometres over a course of 9,100 metres ascent and decent before reaching the finish line in Chamonix, France.
1,774 runners started, but over 700 did not complete the rigorous course and the acute changes in the weather was quite a challenge according to Balázs,
He said: “During the day we had to run in about 30 degrees (clear sky, no clouds) uphill for a long time, and Wednesday early morning at high altitudes, the temperature dropped down to about two degrees, so I needed my gloves.
“My aspiration was to cross the finish line in Chamonix and to do so before the cut-off time.
“I managed to do that in 37hrs, 39 min, which is much better than I could have imagined. It was a huge challenge and a fantastic experience but I may put my feet up now for a while!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
