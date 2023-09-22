It seems the distance of choice for many Aberystwyth Athletic Club members during the past few weeks was 13.1 miles as many of them geared up for one of the UK’s biggest races, the Cardiff Half Marathon at the beginning of October.
The Lake Vyrnwy half marathon is a firm favourite, offering a relatively flat course in picturesque surroundings and with good conditions can allow for very fast times, and so it proved for many Aber AC runners.
In a race of over 1,000 runners, Llyr ab Einion led the Aber team home in a great time of 1.25.01. Lynwen Huxtable secured a personal best time of 1.38.37 as did Paul Jones in 1.39.24. Wendy James followed suit with a pb of 1.56.24 with Lina Land ensuring her best half marathon time this year in 2.00.58. Michelle Totterdell secured a pb time of 2.04.00 while Cara Nisbet crossed the line in 2.05.26 – and yes you guessed it - another personal best.
For Lynwen Huxtable, who also succeeded in getting second in her age category, it was an aim to get under 1.40: “I’d set myself a target to try and get a sub 1.40 half marathon this year and the Lake Vyrnwy course is one where a fast time is possible – only very slight elevation and not too much of a crowd. I was fortunate to have another Aber AC colleague, Paul Jones with me, and he had a similar target and I think we both helped each other along and both thankfully met our targets.
“But it was a good day out for all Aber AC members.”
This was Lina Land’s second half marathon in seven days having run the Caernarfon half marathon the previous week. The scenic half marathon starts and finishes next to the majestic Caernarfon castle and is a route with a few small ups and some long fast downhill sections.
Lina had been suffering from a slight niggle but was happy with a finish time of 2.14.26: “The weather was very hot for this one and considering my sight niggling injury I was very pleased with the time. This was not an event I had done before but was very impressed with the organisation and the route – and one to come back to again when fully fit.”
Another half marathon run recently was the Sarn Helen organised Pumsaint trail half marathon. There were three Aber AC representatives running this tough course and Karen Davies led the Aber team home in 2.07.55 and was third in her age category. Ceris Williams finished in 2.09.47 with Paul Rose crossing the line in 2.15.22.
On a challenging course Karen was delighted to see the finish line: “This is a tough race with close to 2,000 feet of elevation and having to run through knee deep river water, mud, shale and up one of the steepest hills I have ever encountered! It was a great day out though with like minded people and once again wonderfully organised by Sarn Helen. And third in my age category was the icing on the cake.”
Another recent Sarn Helen organised race was the Cwmann five mile race, a slightly undulating course that starts at the top of the village, then loops around Cellan before returning to Cwmann.
Aber’s sole representative on a balmy September Friday evening was Deian Creunant who completed the course in a time of 42.49: “As the race started at the top of Cwmann and the first part took you down towards the Cellan turning, it is always in the back of your mind that the climb back up Cwmann is to come at the end.
“Another lovely event with races for all age groups and the tempting barbecue aromas urged you on and made the finish worthwhile!”