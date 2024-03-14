SAN Domenico 20-mile race was the latest event on the calendar for four Sarn Helen Runners and no, this was not a flying visit to compete in an Italian race but a trip down the A470 to Merthyr Tydfil.
The race aptly named after the host club Cardiff-based San Domenico Running Club started and finished at Merthyl Tydfil Leisure Village. The scenic race was set on the Taff Trail in the heart of the Welsh Valleys.
This proved to be another successful race for Sarn Helen with all four members achieving great times and category awards.
Lou Summers in the 55-64 category came out on top in 2hrs 39mins 50secs, beating the course record for this age group by almost four minutes.
Eleri Rivers finished in 2hrs 35mins 20secs, gaining 4th place in the Female Masters 45-54 age category.
Carwyn Davies was third in the Mens Masters 45-54 in 2hrs 16mins 45secs and Mitch Readwin achieved a PB in 2hrs 55mins 7secs.
All four runners took advantage of this race as training for the London Marathon and what a great road trip it turned out to be for the red, green and white runners of Sarn Helen Running Club.