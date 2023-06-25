While the majority of us appreciate the recent spell of good weather it can be quite challenging for runners racing in the heat.
But that does not deter Aberystwyth Athletic Club members as they continue to put Aber on the map at events across Wales.
It was another sweltering day of racing at the Swansea half marathon, with the only blessing being a 9am start, so slightly cooler, but not much.
A flat and fast course and great sea views, it usually offers the opportunity for some PBs but the heat had a part to play in ensuring that wasn’t the case.
A familiar Edd Land led Aber AC home in a time of 1.21.01, quite remarkable considering he had run the Barmouth 10k less than 24 hours earlier, with Llyr ab Einion not far behind in 1.25.31.
Lyndsey Wheeler finished in 1.58.07 and Lina Land just over the two hour mark in 2.02.06.
Christine Zarges crossed the line in 2:11:40 with Catrin Roberts 2.38.55 and Helen Williams continuing her quest to complete 50 half marathons before she is 50 finishing in 2.39.39.
Having only started running just over two years ago, Catrin Roberts was delighted with her progress.
She said: “I took the plunge in 2021 and started the Couch 2 5K running programme and thoroughly enjoyed it – so much so that I was encouraged to take my running to another level and joined Aber AC and I have not looked back since.
“Not sure if I expected to be running half marathons within a couple of years but it’s a great feeling, even in this heat!”
Moving northwards and the Trail Marathon Wales event was held at Coed y Brenin with another half marathon and marathon on offer and Aber AC was represented in both.
There were four members running in the challenging trail marathon with Dave Powell winning his v60 age category in a time of 4.16.12.
Louise Barker finished in 4.40.29, Rhys Brassington 4.59.51 with Chelsey Morris completing the course in 6.00.58.
In the half marathon the Aber contingent was led home by Dan Back in 2.13.19 with Lyndsey Wheeler crossing the line in 2.30.59, Stephen King 2.34.15 and Cara Nisbet in 2.37.15.
Emma Davies finished in 2.37.23 with Lina Land close behind in 2.37.54 and Christiane Kloos in 2.52.51.
Ceris Williams was the all important race sweeper and finished in 3.49.08.
A tough day in the forest according to Chelsey Morris: “This is a beautiful place to come and appreciate the scenery and views but incredibly challenging to run a marathon.
“At least the temperature had cooled slightly and the tree covering gave some shade.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have these kinds of events on our doorstep in mid Wales and it was great to be here to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary.”
The award for one of the strangest race names must to go to the Marloes 10k spud race in Pembrokeshire but they are true to their word as Aber AC’s Ian Brandreth can testify, completing the course in a time of 58.52.
He said: “This is a cracking event – the course itself goes across the WW2 airfield, onto the coast path, then along the beach before going back to the coast path to the finish where all finishers get a T-shirt, tea and cake!
“And as the name suggests, the winners get a bag of spuds!
“A wonderfully friendly event with varied terrain – and with cake – what’s not to like!”