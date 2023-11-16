Dovey Yacht Club - Clwb Hwylio Dyfi have taken delivery of a new commissioned safety boat purchased with the help of a £22,856 grant awarded in August by the Sport Wales Be Active Wales Fund which supports grassroots sports clubs in Wales.
The club contributed 10% of the grant.
Huw Jones-Williams, project lead for the club said: “The three-year project, ‘Hwylio am Hwyl ~ Sailing for Fun’, is designed to increase local participation in enjoying sailing on the Dyfi Estuary for all ages and abilities.
“One year on we have made strong progress in increasing local sailing participation rates and with the support of both the All Afloat charity and RYA Cymru in running a Saturday morning local youth sailing club.
“In addition we have increased our available coach development team.”
The 2023 grant has specifically been awarded to fund an additional new safety boat which will help to continue to prioritise safe and fun sailing using the club’s fleet of sailing dinghies and give greater flexibility in their use.
Some of these dinghies were funded by Sport Wales in 2022.
Additional coach development will also be funded which will further upskill the training of local members to increase participation rates.
Des George, club commodore, said: “This 2023 grant funding will provide further opportunities for the club to increase active sailing participation and become even more inclusive and sustainable within the local community.
“Please contact the club if you are interested in participating.”
To contact the club please visit https://www.doveyyachtclub.org.uk Email: sailing @doveyyachtclub.org.uk