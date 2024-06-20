ABERDYFI Rowing Club are supposed to be entering a men’s and ladies team in the inaugural Cardigan Bay challenge rowing race this weekend but due to unforeseen circumstances, they have just been informed the support vessel for the men’s team is no longer available.
They are appealing if anyone knows know of a boat with skipper they may be able to charter.
The race is due to start from Fishguard at 5pm on Friday but might start on Saturday if conditions look more favourable. The race is 54NM to Pwllheli.
The boat needs to be a minimum 9m length with a carry capacity of 9 plus crew, heads facility to make hot drinks and capable of 6kts under power.
Full spec for support boat and safety equipment together with race details can be found https://www.searowing.wales/cardigan-bay-challenge-2024-sialens-bae-aberteifi/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR20pZdXD65fQ-dQtAcyeXp6pWS8JOUzwrVyX7YKxL-Xan_-olfkLBHofsg_aem_ZmFrZWR1bW15MTZieXRlcw