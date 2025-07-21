ABERDYFI beach and the Dyfi estuary were busy on Saturday, not only with holiday makers and locals relaxing in the sunshine but also with lots of young children eager to take part in a popular 'taster' introduction to sailing , organised through the Dovey Yacht Club, writes Doris O’Keefe.
One of the main organisers, Kate Stevens, said before the event: "We are having an 'Open Day ' at the club today to encourage young children in Years 5-9 from the local area to come and take part in our Summer of Sailing programme.
"This summer will be the third year the Dovey Yacht Club has held the sailing programme , which is supported by True Venture Foundation.
"On the Summer of Sailing programme, for a cost of £28, the children will receive seven training sessions on how to sail under the expert guidance of the Dovey Yacht Club.
“I am delighted that today we have 24 young children ready to take part in our Open Day.
"Today is about fun and getting familiar with being on a boat.
“We will divide them into three groups, and each group will then alternate between roughly an hour on the water, an hour of beach games and fun and an hour of rigging games on dry land.”
At the end of the busy day Kate said: "We've had a fantastic day and have been thrilled with the feedback from the children and the parents who came today.
“Although initially there wasn't a great deal of wind all the children enjoyed being on the water and getting used to being on a boat.
" We are lucky to live in this wonderful area, and it is important for local children as well as visitors to be able to enjoy our beautiful Dyfi estuary safely and with confidence.
"I'd like to thank all our helpers today, our young sailors and instructors from the club who took the children out on the water - Lisa Gardener, Skye Neville, Amelia Cathy.
“Also Ian Bayliss - experienced sailor and Dovey Yacht Club member, Bethan Schofield from Outward Bound and her young helpers from the club who gave the children beach games fun, Dan Stevens and Nia Bayliss and helpers who provided the rigging games and also Duncan McLaughlin and Louie Bayliss on the safety boat.
"We hope to see many of the children back for our Summer of Sailing Programme starting on Saturday, 26 July. For more information please contact the Dovey Yacht Club."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.