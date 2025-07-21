Hawarden Park 143 for 8 beat Dolgellau 142 for 7 by 2 wickets
North Wales League, Division 1
ANOTHER defeat for Dolgellau, but it was a much improved performance at Hawarden Park who won the reverse fixture at the Marian by eight wickets the previous week.
This time the margin was two wickets, Hawarden reached 143 for 8 in reply to Dolgellau's 142 for 7, opting to bat first.
The visitors lost their first wicket on 12 when Dave Jenkins was given out lbw to Mike Wootton, before opener Jaco Oosthuizen and Sion Francis advanced the score to 57 at which Oosthuizen was also adjudged lbw by the home umpire, to Ian Martin, after scoring 27 with 5 fours.
The third wicket fell at 72, Francis bowled by Ian Martin for 23 in the 21st over.
Lafras Van Vuuren and Joe Williamson added 20 runs, 2 wickets going down on the same total to make it 92 for 5, Williamson, caught by keeper Corey Cuffe off Evan Shaw and Callum Taylor, caught Owen Williams also from Shaw's bowling.
Lafras continued to accumulate runs as he and Richard Rees moved it on to 117 in the 38th over, the latter bowled by James Martin.
Dyfan Hughes and Lafras took it to 134 in the penultimate over, Lafras departing for a well made 52 caught on the long on boundary by Adam Cross, Jac Williams the bowler.
Lafras reached his 50 from 74 deliveries as he held the innings together. Hughes finished on 14 not out, 2 fours, as Dolgellau closed on 142 for 7 from their 45 overs.
Shaw claimed 2 for 23, Ian Martin 2 for 27, Wootton 1 for 19, Williams 1 for 23 and James Martin 1 for 25.
Hawarden's batting mainstay was their captain, opener Campbell Marr who carried his bat, contributing 50 to the winning total.
Opener Cuffe, who scored 80 at the Marian, was bowled by Williamson and Shaw, 11, caught at slip by Lafras off Francis to leave it at 33 for 2.
Marr continued as he lost another six partners, slowly advancing to the Dolgellau total.
The hosts were 108 for 6 at one stage, but promising youngster Jac Williams made 14 and helped Marr put on 31 for the 7th wicket to take their side within four runs of victory, Jac lbw to Richard Rees. Earlier Phil Bradfield was caught by keeper Jenkins off Francis,
Cross bowled by Lafras for 11, Owen Williams bowled by Oosthuizen and an Martin lbw to the same bowler.
There was time for Jenkins to take a second catch giving Oosthuizen a third wicket, removing Tom Norris.
However Marr had moved on to his half century from 109 deliveries and was on 50 not out as Hawarden eked out a two wicket win.
Francis did well with the ball claiming 2 for 22, Lafras had 1 for 26 and Williamson 1 for 39 all from 9 overs, while towards the end Oosthuizen took 3 for 26 from 4.2 overs and Rees 1 for 8 from 2 overs.
North Wales Cricket League, Division One Fixtures: Saturday, 26 July: Bangor II v Connahs Quay; Dolgellau v Northop II; Gresford v Brymbo II; Hawarden Park v Mochdre II; Llandudno v Mold; Pontblyddyn v Halkyn
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.