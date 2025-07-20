Bala Town 2 Airbus UK 1
TWO new Bala Town signings featured in the Lakesiders’ 2-1 win against Airbus UK at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
Australian forward Jacob Tarasenko and midfielder Dominic McGiveron made the starting 11 along with a couple of trialists as Steve Fisher’s men took on the Wingmakers.
The visitors took the lead with a stunning volley by George Peers midway through the first half but the JD Cymru North outfit were pegged back after the break, new boy Tarasenko with a well-taken brace.
The first was set up by McGiveron who passed the ball to Tarasenko to smash home with his left peg.
The winner came on 88 minutes, Tarasenko with another clinical finish from the left hand side of the box.
The 28-year-old striker arrives from the Dominican Republic, where he played for Atlántico FC in the Liga Dominicana de Fútbol.
A dual Australian-Croatian national, Tarasenko brings international experience and a goal-scoring pedigree to Maes Tegid, having also featured for clubs in Australia and Croatia namely Dinamo Zagreb.
He has already got off to a great start to life at the Lakesiders, having featured in all pre-season friendlies up to now and made a great impact in the 5-1 victory over Aberystwyth Town, scoring two goals under the alias of 'Trialist A'.
Tarasenko said: “From the first moment I talked with Fish and Val about the project they are making I got inspired and wanted to be part of it.
“Everyone in and around the club has welcomed me and it already feels like home.
“I am eager to get started.”
First team manager Steve Fisher added: “Jacob brings experience, technical quality, and a great attitude.
“His journey through different leagues shows his adaptability and resilience, exactly the kind of player we want at Bala.
“He’ll offer something different in the final third. I’m really excited about seeing him a Bala shirt.”
Midfielder Dominic McGiveron joins the club on a one-year contract, bringing a wealth of experience from his playing career to date.
McGiveron began his football journey at Liverpool FC's youth academy, where he spent six years developing his skills.
He then joined the Nike Academy, where he gained international attention for his performances, including scoring the winning goal against FC Barcelona's U21s at Wembley Stadium in 2015.
Following his time at the Nike Academy, McGiveron signed a professional contract with the Kitsap Pumas in the United States.
He later returned to England, playing for Morecambe FC's Development Squad before moving abroad to play in Finland and Norway.
Notably, he had a successful stint in Sweden wining the league with Piteå IF.
Last season he played for Widnes FC and was a league champion again, this time of the Northern Premier League West.
McGiveron said: “I’m really happy to be joining Bala Town.
“From the first conversation, it was clear this is a club with serious ambition and high standards.
“I’m ready to give everything for the badge and can’t wait to get going, meet the fans, and play my part in what should be a big season for us.”
Fisher shared his enthusiasm about the signing, stating: "Dominic's diverse international experience and technical ability will be invaluable to our squad.
“We are excited to see the impact he will have on the pitch this season."
