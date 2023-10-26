It’s been a while since Aberystwyth Athletic Club entered a team for the cross country leagues but this season, due to the increase in interest in running locally, Aber AC is once again represented in the North Wales League.
There has so far only been one meeting with the second one called off due to the recent stormy weather but club captain Edd Land is delighted to see Aberystwyth’s name back there again.
He said: “It’s over a decade since we entered a team in the cross country leagues but it’s great to see us back competing. Aber AC has been on the up for the past few years with an increase in member numbers, in the adult and junior section, and people have different running interests and we try and cater for them all.
“The cross country league is a great way of pitting ourselves against other clubs across Wales, and while it will take a bit of time for us to achieve our potential we are certainly on the right track.”
A male and female team was entered into the first race and it is hoped a junior team will be added for the next one.