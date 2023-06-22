After an enforced break due to the pandemic, the much anticipated Aberystwyth Athletic Club awards evening made a welcome return recently. Held at Aberystwyth Golf Club this evening is an opportunity to reflect on the past year and recognise the successes and the hard work that many put in to running the club.
The most improved female runner award went to Lyndsey Wheeler and she was naturally delighted: “Being a member of this club has been fantastic for me, not only from a competitive perspective, but socially also.
“It is a hugely supportive club with coaches and colleagues helping each other along. My running has come on in leaps and bounds, literally in some instances and I am looking forward to another exciting year with Aber AC.”
The male most improved runner award went to Neil Gamble who also received the Pugnis et Calcubus award which is awarded for contribution to the club.
Neil said: “This is a very special club, it offers a strong coaching team as well as a fantastic support network and is so inclusive – anyone is welcome and activities are tailored cleverly to allow everyone to participate. I have been fortunate to have had the backing of the club to do my coaching qualifications over the past year and I am glad to have the opportunity to give something back to the club.”
There was a special award also for coach and outgoing chair Ian Evans as he was awarded life time membership in recognition of his work,
“I am very humbled to receive the award for doing something that has been an incredible pleasure over the years. There are undoubtedly challenges in this day and age with the administration of such an organisation but members are very appreciative and constantly offer support.
“I may be stepping down as chair but I hope my relationship with Aber AC will continue for many years to come.”
The annual club running league has four different categories for members to compete in and the individual winners in each category this year were Owain Schiavone, Lynwen Huxtable, Lyndsey Wheeler and Hannah Dee. The club member of the year award was given to Deian Creunant.
Due to Covid restrictions the awards had not been held for a few years so there were also awards given to previous years’ club league winners and they were Owain Schiavone, Paul Williams, Mark Whitehead, Damian Sidnell, Zoe Kennerly , Cara Nisbet, Lynsey Gamble, Lynwen Huxtable, Helen Stretch, Alex James, Neil Gamble, Megan Williams and Amanda Mallows.
New chair Paul Williams believes there is an exciting future ahead for Aber AC: “These awards are about recognising the strength we have in Aberystwyth Athletic Club, and not only in the senior section, we have a very popular junior section also. There are club activities held four evenings a week which is quite incredible and I would like to thank all the coaches for the hours they put in voluntarily to offer such varied sessions.
“If anyone is thinking of giving it a try I would urge them to come along, see what we have to offer and I will guarantee they will very quickly be hooked.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit or find the club on Facebook.