Aberystwyth Athletic Club members are not ones to rest over the Christmas and the New Year period and so it proved again this year as a few ventured down to south Wales to take part in the iconic Ras Nos Galan held in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Nos Galan Road Races celebrate the life and achievements of Welsh runner Guto Nyth Brân and it is run over a 5km route around Mountain Ash Town Centre.
Annually it attracts star names to take part and this year’s famous runners were influential football and rugby legends Laura McAllister and Gareth Thomas.
In the men’s elite race Owain Schiavone led the Aber team home in a time of 17.01 with Edd Land finishing in 17.26 and Shelley Childs completing the course in 18.48.
In the female elite race Tracey Breedon competed the course in a time of 20.15.
For Edd, Shelley and Tracey the achievement was even more admirable considering they had also run the five-mile Old Father Time race in Cardiff earlier in the day.
In that race Edd Land had finished in 30.19, Shelley crossed the line in 30.46 coming second in his age category with Tracey Breedon completing the course in 33.12, also securing second in her age category and getting a Welsh Masters medal.
Lina Land finished in a time of 44.16 with Theresa Sharland not far behind in 44.25.
This was not still enough for Shelley Childs as he went on to run the Pontypridd parkrun along with Theresa on New Year’s Day – less than 12 hours later.
Three races in the space of 24 hours was tough but fun according to Shelley: “The Ras Nos Galan in Mountain Ash is one of those races where it is great to be a part of – you feel as if it’s a piece of folklore.
“It was sandwiched between the Les Croupiers Old Father Time and Pontypridd parkrun so there was not much time for New Year’s Eve celebrations but a great way to start the year and good to see Aber AC well represented.”
The much anticipated opening of the new Dyfi Bridge is expected in the coming weeks and local runners and walkers had a fantastic opportunity to be the first to go across it during a recent event.
Bwrlwm Bro Dyfi and Machynlleth Rotary Club organised a fund raising activity offering runners the chance to take part in a 5k race and a team from Aber AC could not resist.
A social, fun event but great to be a part of it according to Aber AC member Rachel Richards: “The new bridge in Machynlleth has been a hot topic for many years and it is soon to become a reality.
“The idea to offer runners and walkers the opportunity to be the first to cross it was an excellent idea and the weather certainly played a part in making this a race to remember.
“I look forward now to driving over it as well when it officially opens in the coming months.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.