ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed an extension to the loan agreement of Jonathan Evans until the end of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South season from JD Cymru Premier side Briton Ferry Llansawel.
A hugely popular figure with the Green Army, Evans returned to Aber on an initial six‑month loan on August Deadline Day, having joined Briton Ferry earlier in the summer.
He immediately rediscovered his form, scoring five goals in his first three matches back, including a stunning 25‑yard left‑footed winner at Afan Lido in September
Standing at an impressive 161 appearances in Black and Green, Evans will add to his tally in the second half of the JD Cymru South season with further milestones sure to be in his sights.
Reflecting on his decision to stay, he said:: “ Since coming back to Aber after a brief spell with Britton Ferry I was made to feel right back at home by the players and the staff.
“Obviously when there was a change in management it came as a shock and left things a bit uncertain but now with the addition of Craig Williams things are looking bright for us within the club behind the scenes.
“We have a lot of work to do to achieve our goal of promotion and that’s why I made the decision to stay and help the club in any way I can on the pitch and off it.
“The club is doing everything it can to help us players achieve our goal with promotion so hopefully we can get the job done.
“With the players and staff we have now we have no excuses to not achieve getting back to the Cymru Prem but ultimately we do have a mountain to climb currently so the hard work starts now.”
