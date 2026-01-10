ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed the return of talented striker Cameron Allen for the remainder of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South season. The move marks a homecoming for one of the club’s most exciting Academy graduates, who rejoins the Black and Greens after two-and-a-half years away.
Despite interest from elsewhere, Allen has opted to return to Park Avenue following spells with Carmarthen Town, Penrhyncoch, and Guilsfield.
The son of former Town striker and later manager Gavin Allen, Cameron was a standout performer throughout his time in the ATFC Academy. His breakthrough came in the 2021/22 season, when he delivered a remarkable return of 38 goals in 26 appearances for the clubs Under-19s Development side.
His rapid rise earned him a senior debut in January 2022 in the JD Cymru Premier at just 16 years old, coming off the bench away at Penybont FC. Minutes were limited that season, but he still managed to make his mark—scoring his first senior goal on the final day at Park Avenue against Connah’s Quay Nomads.
The following campaign proved more challenging. An injury-hit 2022/23 season restricted him to just six senior appearances, with two separate two‑month spells on the sidelines halting his progress. Seeking regular football, Allen moved to Carmarthen Town ahead of the 2023/24 season. He made an immediate impact, scoring four goals in his first six matches before another injury setback in October.
In January he returned to Ceredigion, joining Penrhyncoch in the Ardal North-East. There he rediscovered his best form, scoring 16 goals in 16 appearances and helping the Roosters secure immediate promotion back to the JD Cymru North.
Remaining at Cae Baker for 2024/25, he continued to impress with 12 goals in 18 games, including a four‑goal haul in a 5–0 win over Llandudno.
January 2025 saw him link up with his father once more at Guilsfield FC, where he scored twice in six appearances before missing the end of the season through injury as the club finished sixth. After taking a sabbatical in Australia from June, Allen now returns to Aberystwyth.
He said: “It feels great to be back at Aberystwyth Town after being away since the 22/23 season. I’ve had really valuable spells with Carmarthen Town, Penrhyncoch and Guilsfield, which helped me gain important senior experience, and spending time in Australia since June has also given me a fresh perspective both on and off the pitch.
“I’ve had to manage a few injury setbacks over the years, but I’ve put a lot of work into strengthening those areas and I’m feeling fit, strong, and ready to go.
“I returned to the UK this week and, although I had a few options, coming back to my home club where I came through the academy just felt right.
“I feel I’ve developed a lot during my time away and I’m excited to bring maturity, work rate, goals and be a focal point at the top end of the pitch. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and doing everything I can to help the club push for promotion and return to the Cymru Premier."
Manager Craig Williams added: “He’s a local lad with previous experience at the club and will add real quality and hopefully goals to our group."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.