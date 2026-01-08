ABERYSTWYTH-born futsal goalkeeper Alice Evans is celebrating another major milestone in her trailblazing career after lifting the Regional Coppa Italia in Sardinia with her new club, Quartu.
The triumph marks a significant achievement for the newly-formed side and means they will now progress to face the best regional champions from across Italy.
Evans, born in 1994 and raised in Aberystwyth before her family later moved to Llandrindod Wells, joined the Quartu women’s team at the start of the current season.
Despite being a brand‑new project, the club has wasted no time setting ambitious targets—and Evans has quickly become a central figure in their early success.
“Quartu female team is a new team that was created this season,” she explained. “They already have a men’s team who have been playing for four seasons and have been promoted each time.
“It’s a serious project with the main aim to win promotion into the higher league within the first season.”
To support that goal, the club recruited several experienced players from higher divisions, including Evans. “The club is fantastic with a real family feeling,” she added. “We are currently undefeated this season and have only conceded one goal. But we have a long season ahead—cross fingers.”
Her arrival in Sardinia is the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable and pioneering sporting journey.
Evans is widely recognised as a trailblazer within the women’s game, having become the first British female futsal player to earn a professional contract - a landmark achievement that has helped raise the profile of futsal in Wales and across the UK.
Her path into elite sport began in mid Wales, where she first played football as a child.
After moving to Llandrindod Wells at the age of nine, she joined a boys’ team as a striker before switching to girls’ football - travelling 26 miles to Newtown, the nearest available club.
Her talent quickly shone through, and she progressed through the Welsh youth system before making her senior international debut in 2015 during a UEFA Women’s Euro qualifier against Norway.
At club level, Evans’ football career included spells with Cardiff City, Yeovil Town, and Bristol Academy in the FA Women’s Super League. She established herself as Yeovil’s first‑choice goalkeeper during the 2013–14 season, earning a move to Bristol before returning to Yeovil a year later.
Alongside her football commitments, Evans developed a deep passion for futsal.
She represented Bristol City, helping them win the FA Women’s Futsal Cup, and also played for Hartpury College, Bath, Wrexham, and Cheshire.
In 2015, she was invited to trial with Italian Serie A side Sinnai. She impressed immediately and signed a professional contract, becoming the first British woman to do so.
After a season in the top flight, she later joined Santu Predu in the Italian second division in 2020 and has since also represented Jasnagora C5 and Cus Cagliari.
Away from the court, Evans studied sports performance at the University of Bath, where she also played rugby. She later moved to Brecon and worked as a community education officer with the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Now, with silverware already secured in Sardinia and promotion firmly in her sights, Evans continues to break new ground—flying the flag for Welsh futsal on the international stage.
