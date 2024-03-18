ABERYSTWYTH ABC entered six boxers into the WABA Western Division Box Cup, a divisional competition held over two weekends.
Aaron Wallace got a bye into his final after his opponent failed to make the weight.
Jac Steen gets the winning decision (Submitted)
Tomos Downing was runner-up in his weight category after a very close encounter against Morgan George (Bonymaen).
Jac Steen won his quarter final stopping Harley J Finnemore (Afan Spartans) in the second round with a couple of punishing body shots
It's on to next weekend for the semi finals and finals for five remaining boxers.