FOR those in the know, the Telford 10k is considered to be the fastest 10k course in the UK. It is a generally flat two lap traffic free sheltered tarmac course and always attracts a large number of runners for the end of year race. Over 1300 took to the Telford lanes again this year, naturally, Aberystwyth Athletic Club athletes were among them.
Gethin Holland led the team home in a time of 36.52 with Paul Jones finishing in 38.43, with Gail Evans finishing in 45.11.
It has been quite a year for Gail and this offered a perfect finish: “Looking back over the last twelve months, I am quite chuffed with my achievements. I travelled to Seville to run a marathon and then ran two marathons back home, including the energy sapping Eryri marathon, and I managed to finish all of them I under four hours.
“I wanted to run this race in Telford as everyone says it is such a fast course and that is certainly true. The weather meant some changes to the planned course but it still offers the opportunity for a great time. Looking forward now to 2026 but it will need to be quite special to beat this year.”
The curtain closer for the year for Aber AC is the annual festive prom dash – a bit of fun running a few lengths of the prom but with staggered timed starts ensuring everyone has a chance of success. After last year’s successful change the two-person four mile relay continued and it is obviously an attractive proposition as 54 members put their names forward.
Runners were paired based on their projected 5k times and Karen Davies and Deiniol Glyn came in to bag the coveted first prize. Second prize went to Kirsten Hughes and Chelsey Morris with Peter Hinxman and Daniel Thorogood scooping third prize. There was also a prize for most festive relay baton which was won this year by Dave Humphreys.
One of those taking part was club chair Paul Williams who reflected on a very full year for the club: “It has once again been an extremely busy year where we have seen the club represented at various races not only in Wales, but throughout the world, and we have, once again, had considerable success.
“But, as a community based club, the focus of our activities is not solely on competing and winning but rather on offering support and encouragement. That is what events like the festive dash are all about – a bit of fun combined with exercise and plenty of socialising.
“So with many starting to consider their New Year’s resolutions why not think of joining us in 2026 – I guarantee you’ll enjoy and won’t regret it one bit.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
