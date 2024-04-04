THIRTEEN swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club travelled to Llandudno to take part in a two-day Swim Conwy Meet on 16-17 March.
Club Captain Elen Morgan from Penweddig was there to lead the warm-ups and encourage younger swimmers with her calm and steady presence.
This would probably be her last gala as an ADASC member before sitting her A-levels in May and heading to university in September.
Since competing in her first gala back in 2017, Elen has shown great commitment to training and loyalty to the club resulting in her being awarded club captain two years in a row. Her presence will be sorely missed.
Also competingfrom Penweddig were Peni Macy, Jack Foale, Lili Macy, Gethin Jones and from Penglais Oli Lerigo, Elsa Finney and Alys Wilcockson.
Pupils from primary school age were also present at the gala which included Iyla Berner from Comins Coch, Edith Heron from Tal-y-Bont, Ceri Macy from Mynach, Nesta Roberts from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg and Moli Tooze from Penrhyncoch.
The gala proved to be a successful one for ADASC will all swimmers performing well and breaking personal bests against the best swimmers in North Wales.
All in all there were 44 PBs in total with medal winning performances by club captain Elen Morgan and Swim Wales Young Aquatic Athlete of the Year, Iyla Berner.
Both girls performed brilliantly all weekend, resulting with Elen earning six gold medals, two silver and a bronze medal and Iyla earning 13 gold medals and breaking 10 ADASC records with eight of them already belonging to her.
Due to their commanding performances, both Elen and Iyla won the top girl award for the age category.
It was a fantastic gala by all the swimmers and all their combined efforts resulted in the ADASC team earning 6th place out of 19 clubs that attended the meet, even with a relatively small number of swimmers competing.
ADASC would like to thank all the parental volunteers that supported the swimmers poolside, by timekeeping or by supporting in the stands.