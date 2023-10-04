OVER 40 swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club gathered in Plascrug Leisure Centre on 29 September for a fun gala organised by the coaches and volunteers.
Captains Elen Morgan from Penweddig and Ivan Rukov from Penglais were there to support the swimmers and encourage them to try their best. Vice captains Aaron Jones and Lily May Welsby (both from Penweddig) were there to help with the starts and sort them during marshalling.
Before the fun gala started, Captain Elen was surprised with balloons, banners and singing to celebrate her 18th birthday.
At the fun gala, swimmers of all ages and abilities, were given the opportunity to race 25m, 50m and 100m in all strokes against pupils in their squad and of similar times. It gave them a real taste of what a gala would be like to help them gain valuable experience and confidence.
Fantastic times were recorded by all swimmers and there were lots of smiles and encouragement throughout the two-hour session.
Many of these swimmers will be drawing on this valuable experience in the next gala which will be held in Llanelli on 8 October.
The club is always looking for volunteers and coaches to help. If you are interested in supporting the club or want to enquire about your child joining, please email the secretary on [email protected]