ABERYSTWYTH Pool League’s Summer 2023 competition finals were played out in The Royal Pier Brasserie on the Thursday, 5 October.
Having already completed the three-a-side competition the week prior, the doubles and team cup matches began at 7.30pm before the evening settled down to the tense spectator sport that is the singles finals.
The event, its matches, the league photograph and the raffle were fun-filled for all and many applause were had at another successful finals night and awards ceremony.
The organisers thanked The Royal Pier for their hospitality and accommodation.
Winners:
Division 1:
League Winners: Pier, The Royal Pier
Singles: Liam Thomas, Pier
Doubles: David Binding, Anthony Thomas, Piertrix Potters
3-a-side: Anthony Thomas, Russell Jones, David Binding, Piertrix Potters
Team Cup: Pier, The Royal Pier
Division 2:
League Winners: Bar 46, Bar 46
Singles: Liam Dello, Tony Time@Pier
Division 2/3:
Doubles: Gareth Jones, Martin Evans, Bar 46
Team Cup: Tafarn Y Roosters, Penrhyncoch F.C.
Division 3:
League Winners: Tafarn Y Roosters, Penrhyncoch F.C.
Singles: George Lewis, Tafarn Y Roosters
The 2023 Winter Season started on 17 October.