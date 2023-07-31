A team of individuals from the Aberystwyth Pool League took on their Newtown League counterparts in a friendly challenge match on Saturday.
Newtown were worth winners on the day (Submitted)
Held at the Royal Pier Brasserie, the visitors were too good on the day and won all four sets.
Newtown sent a squad of capable players and the scores were a fair reflection of their ability and will to win.
It was an entertaining afternoon at Aberystwyth's Royal Pier brasserie (Submitted)
It was also a reminder of the breadth and quality of players in Newtown Pool Leagues and their enthusiasm for the sport as a whole.
An ultimately relaxed and jovial occasion was enjoyed by all and some light competition provided an extended afternoon’s worth of entertainment.
The Royal Pier were thanked for hosting the event.