ABERYSTWYTH’S rowers opened their 2024 season in fine form, taking home trophies in both of their opening races.
Aber’s ladies team of Lousie Russell, Bethan Roberts, Denise Yard and Greata Compton (coxed by Debbie Drewett of Llannon Rowers) won the ladies open category and placed third overall at Clevedon on 13 April, with Russel and Yard also joining a mixed crew to finish second in category.
Sunday 28th saw Aberystwyth back in action, as 28 boats and 140 rowers competed in the annual Castle To Castle race.
Held over 13miles of the Menai Strait from Beaumaris to Caernarfon, Aberystwyth’s men’s team (Seb McBride, Al Gwynne, Ian Kavanagh, Mel Hopkins and Bleddyn Jones) claimed overall victory, after winning their category in 2023.
Aber’s ladies team of Louise Russell, Gemma Bell, Denise Yard and Bethan Roberts, coxed by Moelfre’s Angela Evans, took home second in the ladies veterans category at the same event.
Aberystwyth have a full race schedule ahead this summer, and will be hosting their own regatta on 11 August.
The club is actively recruiting new members of all levels of experience, with sessions for new rowers being held this Spring and Summer – prospective rowers should contact the club via their social media channels or at [email protected]